Party Crasher: My Bloody Birthday

Henry Primo, desperate for acceptance and popularity, invites everyone to his 16th birthday party. Unfortunately, that includes the twisted Jim Kizay, a local bad seed who slips Henry narcotics. The next morning, Henry wakes from a hangover to discover seven of his classmates are dead and he's the prime suspect. Local authorities consider it an open and shut case, locking him away in a state mental institution. Fifteen years later, Henry's parents convince the courts to release Henry, and they return him to a specially constructed cell in their home. They only want their son back... the son they lost fifteen years earlier. But Henry has changed. He refuses to speak and only communicates in writing. He seems harmless, but is he? During his time alone, Henry developed amazing powers. He's a case study in ESP and Mental Telepathy. He remembers everything he touches, hears, and sees. And most astonishingly, he knows what everyone is thinking, but no one knows what's on his mind...