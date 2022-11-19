Not Available

An engaging look at the grass-roots movement that indelibly changed the landscape of American conservatism, Party crashers offers a clear and balanced chronicle of the rise of The Tea Party. Founding members recount the movement's beginnings and how the resonance of a viral video and the power of social media led to the explosive growth of the first conservative protest movement of the internet age. Also interviewed: Sen. Rand Paul, Sharron Angle, Rolling Stone's Matt Taibbi, the late Andrew Breitbart, Stephen Baldwin, and authors Prof. Christopher Parker and Prof. Thaddeus Russell among others. The film also takes an in-depth look at the criticisms and controversies surrounding the movement.