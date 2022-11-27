Party on the Impalement

Not Available

A Kuwaiti play taken from the tales of One Thousand and One Nights, where it is rumored that at a time when there was a ruler who chose his assistants from incompetent men, they undertook looting, cruelty, and injustice to preserve their positions, so they began to fabricate the charges of the innocent, imprison them and form dangerous centers of power within the state, and the sultan over Unaware of what is going on around him, the play clarifies the real reality that we live in at the present time and because of the corruption that some Arab regimes suffer from corruption practiced by the people chosen by the ruler as assistants who are not qualified to do so.