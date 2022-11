Not Available

Having risen to fame as lead singer of the Heptones in the 1960s, Leroy Sibbles continues to be a driving force in the Jamaican music scene, returning with a sequel to his first unforgettable reggae celebration -- one that boasts an even more impressive lineup than the previous. This sizzling live concert features performances by Freddie McGregor, Melodians, Sugar Minott, Kimberly Dowe, Glen Washington, Barrington Levy and Bunny Wailer.