Party Time: The Movie

A long time ago, in a place now known as the eighties, in Puerto Rico you were either a “cocolo”, somebody who listened to music from the ghetto and the streets, or a “rockero”, those who listened to American pop music. Javier is a “cocolo” who’s trying to find the courage to ask out the girl of his dreams. Laura, the prettiest “rockera” in their school, is trying to regain her popularity after her friends reject her for being a flirt. During a mix up at their high school, Laura and Javier are forced to enter a TV dance contest. In order to win, the snotty rich girl and the guy from the wrong side of the tracks have to discover that comedy and teenage angst move to same beat.