Neelakanta (Prakash Raj)has two daughters. His elder daughter Subbalakshmi (Poonam Bajwa) elopes with a guy called Babu from a lower class on the night of her arranged marriage. Neelakanta men kidnap all the friends of Babu. Krishna (Allu Arjun) – a happy go lucky guy from Hyderabad – is one among them. Krishna likes a girl called Meena (Sheila) who happens to be the younger daughter of Neelakanta
|Prakash Raj
|Neelakanta
|Sheela
|Meena
|Sunil
|Poonam Bajwa
|Subbalakshmi
|Subbaraju Santosh
|Chinnabbayi
|Jayasudha
