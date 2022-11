Not Available

Best friends and business associates Vinod (Kunal) and Manog (Karan) become bitter rivals when the beautiful young Nita (Monal) moves into town. Although one friend is willing to forsake his feelings for the woman, jealousy leads the erstwhile pals toward a terrible confrontation that will change them both forever. Murali Krishna directs this drama that also stars Vaiyapuri and Thamu.