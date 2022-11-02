Parvathy Parinayam

Lineman Sivankutty (Mukesh) falls in love with Parvathi (Annie), but her headstrong mother Subadra (Zeenath) opposes the relationship, citing the reason that her own husband, who used to be a lineman, had dumped her. Shortly afterwards, Subadra's husband Naryanankutty (Janardanan) returns after 18 years & fixes Parvathi's marriage to a junior engineer, while Subadra gives her word to give Parvathi to Aniyan Thampuran, the rich debauchee of the famed Illickal family, complicating things further.
|Mukesh
|Shivankutty
|Annie
|Parvathy
|Prem Kumar
|Premachandran
|Anju Aravind
|Lakshmi
|V. K. Sreeraman
|Valiyathirumeni
|Bobby Kottarakkara
