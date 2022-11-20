Not Available

Kumar Sen is an artist of eminence, a talented painter, and a renowned sculptor; and like the majority of his clan, he has a sensitive introvert. But no artist can achieve any degree of brilliance in his work. Miss Asha Varma is the only niece of a retired, jovial old pensioner, Ashok Varma, and she is truly the light of Kumar's life. One stormy night, Kumar tries to hold Ashok Varma to his unsaid promise of giving him asha's hand in marriage. But the interview ends in unpleasantness for both of them, as angrily the old man ordered Kumar never to darken his doorstep again. Soon after Ashok Varma is strangled to death. Asha's beau Rajesh is arrested for Ashok's murder. The whole drama unfolds in court and truth prevails, who really murdered Ashok Varma and whether Rajesh is innocent or guilty.