In the late 1980s, 15-year-old Qodrat lives in the streets of Kabul and sells cinema tickets on the black market. He is a big Bollywood fan, who daydreams himself into some of his favourite movie scenes. One day, the police bring him to a Soviet orphanage. But, in Kabul, the political situation is changing. Qodrat and all the children want to defend their home.