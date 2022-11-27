Pas en mon nom!

Not Available

Does being Jewish mean that Israel's policy must be systematically defended? Does criticizing Israel automatically make you an anti-Semite? Does declaring yourself anti-Zionist and pro-Palestinian imply de facto that you are not racist? All these questions, Daniel Kupferman, whose membership in the Jewish community is in no way opposed to his humanism, has been asking himself for years and here he is asking them to eight quality people, a guarantee of a fruitful dialogue far from any hateful or partisan blindness.