Pas paa pigerne

There are many ways to travel! Rich Director Brown's two young daughters prefer a first-class coupe in a high-speed train. While the train whizzes along the rails on its way to the big city, the young ladies in a strange way meet two strange guys, one long and thin, the other small and thick ... Fy and Bi! Fy and Bi are on their way to the capital to look for a place, they have an introductory letter with them, and it turns out that it is for the young ladies' father. The two young ladies promise to put a good word in for them, but director Brown receives Fy and Bi with much distrust, and he throws them out. Through many trials and a breathtaking ride in a motorboat, however, Fy and Bi manage to make a good impression on the director.