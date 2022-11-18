Not Available

Pasaia is the bay where the main commercial port of Gipuzkoa is placed. The urban and industrial fabric grew and was structured around the productive activity of that harbor, which, ever since the industrial crisis keeps declining. Pasaia Bitartean has its starting point in the architectural project with the same name that Jonander Agirre Mikelez made during the year 2013. The idea of articulating this project as a film came up as a consequence of the search of other methodologies to think the city and its common spaces.