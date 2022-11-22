Not Available

In this talky Spanish thriller, Gabi, a lesbian gang member seeks to convince her middle-aged heterosexual dreamgirl Carmina to become her new lover and crime partner. The story begins as Gabi and her lover burst into another woman's apartment, tie her up and begin robbing her. The police show up and during a shoot-out, one of the robbers is killed. After she escapes, Gabi returns to her fringy friends and begins dreaming of a soul mate. All Gabi knows is that the right woman will be a pair of green high heels. Carmina owns such a pair, and though she is far from Gabi's physical ideal, a soul mate is a soul mate and so she begins her persistent courtship.