Pasand Apni Apni

Not Available

Geeta, a stage artist in Star Theatre Company, takes a ride in industrialist Sandeep Anand's car and gossip starts making rounds about their love. Sriram, owner of Star Theatre Company, wants to take advantage of the love between Geeta and Sandeep and publicizes that their new play will be sponsored by Sandeep Anand without Sandeep's knowledge. Sandeep goes on to investiglate the mysterious bills he gets for costumes, meets Geeta and falls in love with her. After quite a lot of confusion, things settle down and Sandeep and Geeta finally get married.