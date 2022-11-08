Not Available

Is it acceptable for a forty-something woman to be in a relationship with 17-year-old boy? The idea of love between two people with such an age gap and the social exclusion that it can bring is the subject of Pascha. Gaeul is a 40-year-old screenwriter who lives with 17-year-old Joseph and their cats. The families of the two lovers cannot comprehend the relationship. Gaeul's family are especially baffled by every aspect of her life; raising a cat and living off of vegetables, let alone having a 17-year-old lover! Gaeul's family see her as the family's dirty little secret. More and more obstacles from society are placed between the lovers and their happy ever after; poverty, death, opposition against vegetarianism and the couple's pregnancy. Can a love like this survive no matter the odds in today's society?