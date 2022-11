Not Available

A mutilated man walks, leaning on a crutch, through the Ciudad Universitaria de Madrid stadium, where the students are exercising. The place was once the scene of one of the bloodiest episodes of Madrid's defence. The man, who lost a leg in the same place, remembers what happened during the Civil War while contemplating the skies covered with clouds and what is still left of shattered walls, walls pierced by shrapnel and trenches.