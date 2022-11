Not Available

Former underground fighting star Jose Luis (Jose Luis Mosca) tries to escape his past by working as a tourist guide in a remote jungle camp but is catapulted back into the spotlight when he saves the lives of some clients in a freak accident. Casimiro (Alberto Estrella), a vicious Mafia boss with a long-simmering grudge against Jose, is thrilled to learn his whereabouts, but his efforts to confront the fighter trigger a wave of violence.