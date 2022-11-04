Pasionaria

Not Available

One night, after saying her boyfriend Ángel Montes goodbye, Adriana has to go to the chemist’s to buy some medicine to her mother. On the way she is assaulted b y the Marquess ‘del Olmo’ and two mates who bring her to a brothel where the mod el Nitta helps them to perpetrate the rape. With the father of Adriana claiming damages, the Marquess just offers him money because he asserts that she, in view of the h ard times, went there of her free will. The father rejects the money but he beli eves in the infamy of the Marquess and, wounded his honour, throws Adriana out.