Donostia-San Sebastián, 2011. Maider, a filmmaker, moves to the very same flat where Elbira Zipitria Irastorza, who died in 1982, clandestinely established the first ikastola, a Basque school, under the harsh regime of dictator Francisco Franco. Despite of her pioneering work, developed throughout thirty years, her story is not well known, so Maider, intrigued, begins to research.