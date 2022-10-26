Not Available

Pasolini

  • History
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tarantula

We are with Pasolini during the last hours of his life, as he talks with his beloved family and friends, writes, gives a brutally honest interview, shares a meal with Ninetto Davoli (Riccardo Scamarcio), and cruises for the roughest rough trade in his gun-metal gray Alfa Romeo. Over the course of the action, Pasolini’s life and his art (represented by scenes from his films, his novel-in-progress Petrolio, and his projected film Porno-Teo-Kolossal) are constantly refracted and intermingled to the point where they become one.

Cast

Willem DafoePier Paolo Pasolini
Giada ColagrandeGraziella
Riccardo ScamarcioNinetto Davoli
Maria de MedeirosLaura Betti
Ninetto DavoliEduardo De Filippo
Adriana AstiSusanna Pasolini

View Full Cast >

Images