We are on the set of "Salò or the 120 days of Sodom". Pasolini lets a small camera team led by the journalist Gideon Bachmann follow him around engaging him in a long and extraordinary interview/conversation. The interview turns into a long, clear-sighted and violent attack on society that accompanies photos of the set in a surprising juxtaposition of film and reality, revealing Pasolini's metaphorical portrait of modernity.