Ali wants to be a filmmaker but he is feeling uninspired and pressured with other things that distracts him from pursuing his dreams. He decided to go back to his hometown, Perlis on a break which took him on a surreal time travel journey when he meets a fellow train passenger named Umar Ghazi who loves collecting vintage items. Will Ali get his mojo back in Arau and what is the connection with Umar, UFOs and Ahmad Jais?