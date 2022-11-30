Passage Through: A Ritual

Not Available

“[PASSAGE THROUGH] required the most exacting editing process ever; and in the course of that work it occurred to me that I’d originally made THE RIDDLE OF LUMEN hoping someone would make an ‘answering’ film and entertain my visual riddle in the manner of the riddling poets of yore. I most expected Hollis Frampton (because of ZORN’S LEMMA) to pick up the challenge; but he never did. In some sense I think composer Corner has – and now we have this dance of riddles as music and film combine to make ‘passage,’ in every sense of the word, further possible.” –S.B.