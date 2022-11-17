Passage(s) de Nature

Not Available

"It's me ! I'm the friend of nature ! " The number of those who break into this fashionable tune is growing. But it's rather paradoxical as, while this statement reaches the charts, the "artificial" (images, machines...) progress rapidly. Between hi-tech and virtual, the concept of nature holds its own, but has become rather confusing. What his happening to the notion of nature today ? The purpose of this documentary is to answer that question through many stimulating encounters with the genetician, Mr Albert Jacquard, the philosopher, Mr Pierre Lévy, the chemist and Doctor in philosophy, Ms Isabelle Stengers and the "anthropologist of the sciences", Mr Bruno Latour.