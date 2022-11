Not Available

Lord knows where John of God has been. He's come home wounded in the head. He's got a bit of the soundtrack to Johnny Guitar in his head. Strangely enough, there is no sign of the hole in his head. Day breaks over the city. Further strolls are in sight. It is said that Mr. Monteiro, the alter ego of John of God, occasionally goes out with Nicholas Ray. At least, they've been seen together.