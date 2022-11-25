Passing and Being Passed

Not Available

The road is a perilous place, in part because there are so many jerks behind the wheel. As the narrator informs us, "Do anything you can to rid yourself of schoolboy competitiveness...driving in today's traffic is not for children. Fortunately, even the most infantile personalities among drivers are being cured of an inclination to view being passed as a challenge to their imaginary superiority." Alas, there remain plenty of hotshots, blind spots and other dangers that this live action educational short from the National Safety Council and Pilot Productions duly illustrates, then instructs us how to avoid them. - Dennis Harvey