The Gospel according to Matthias (von Fistenberg). Dark Alley Media and director Matthias Von Fistenberg, never ones to shy away from controversy, now take on perhaps the biggest institution of them all Jesus Christ himself. Known for bringing a biting wit and kinky gay sex edge to current events (including the award-winning Mutiny and political parody Gaytanamo), the notorious director has gone back 2000 years to re-imagine the Son of God as Danny Fox, out to bring his love to all mankind. Whether tied to the cross, causing problems for Pontius Pilate or turning the Last Supper into a Feast of Flesh, he's sure to inspire legions of men to kneel and worship.