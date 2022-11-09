The offices of a prominent multinational corporation is the setting for this story of a power struggle between two contemporary women. Isabelle has unlimited admiration for her direct superior, Christine, a woman well-schooled in the ways of power. Christine enjoys holding sway over Isabelle, leads her one step at a time and ever more deeply into a game of seduction and manipulation, of dominance and servitude. The game is played for keeps, and there is no turning back.
|Noomi Rapace
|Isabelle James
|Karoline Herfurth
|Dani
|Paul Anderson
|Dirk Harriman
|Rainer Bock
|Inspector Bach
|Benjamin Sadler
|Prosecutor
|Dominic Raacke
|J.J. Koch
