Passion

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Integral Film

The offices of a prominent multinational corporation is the setting for this story of a power struggle between two contemporary women. Isabelle has unlimited admiration for her direct superior, Christine, a woman well-schooled in the ways of power. Christine enjoys holding sway over Isabelle, leads her one step at a time and ever more deeply into a game of seduction and manipulation, of dominance and servitude. The game is played for keeps, and there is no turning back.

Cast

Noomi RapaceIsabelle James
Karoline HerfurthDani
Paul AndersonDirk Harriman
Rainer BockInspector Bach
Benjamin SadlerProsecutor
Dominic RaackeJ.J. Koch

