Passion d'ouverture

After 30 years of route-setting, Michel Piola is without doubt one of the great new routers and has left a lasting impression on the world of climbing. The choice and style of his lines has made his routes extremely popular among large numbers of climbers. This film is both a biography of Michel Piola and a chance to see him at work equipping routes on crags and in the mountains. The film journeys to Patagonia, Greenland and Pakistan, exploring his life and motivation, as well as following him on current route-setting projects in the Alps and Turkey.