Passion Fever

This and The Hot Month of August, both made in Greece, were acquired by DORIS WISHMAN for release in the United States. However, she somehow or other lost the dialogue sheets needed for dubbing the films into English. With the original dialogue a mystery, and not understanding Greek in the first place, the Grand Dame of Sexploitation simply re-invented the entire plot blissfully dubbing it away without any clue as to what was really being said, and then adding some steamy sex scenes with her own anonymous adulterers to liven things up.