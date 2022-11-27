Passion in a Seaside Slum

Not Available

In this silent color 8mm film shot in Venice Beach in 1961, Taylor Mead plays “the faggot” who persistently cruises a butch guy intent only on fishing in one of the canals. Mead uses the magic wand of a radio antenna to transform himself into ever more implausible drag figures in his attempts to garner the guy’s interest, but only succeeds in soliciting his amused laughs. “I played eight or more roles in this film–all bizarre, outrageous, non-pornographic but upsetting to many mores.” (Taylor Mead)