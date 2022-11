Not Available

Tony runs a successful business empire by seducing rich older married but neglected women and blackmailing them for millions of naira. He is so smooth and creative that he always scores big. He is a pro in the art of seduction. Tony lost his wife during an argument over pictures she intercepted of Tony seducing a woman. Tony, Charles, and the gateman put the body in her car and faked an auto accident. Then Tony killed Charles.