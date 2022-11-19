Passionate Life of Clemenceau

Not Available

The life and work of French statesman Georges Clemenceau is detailed in this 80-minute documentary. Using family photographs, newspaper layouts, newsreel clips and other such sources, the film traces Clemenceau from his earliest political triumphs to his dotage. Much emphasis is placed upon the subject's involvement with the League of Nations and the Treaty of Versailles. The narration by Yves Furet is counterpointed with excerpts from Clemenceau's most celebrated speeches. The patriotic fervor of La Vie Passionee de Clemenceau tended not to play too well in non-French markets.