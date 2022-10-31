1981

Passione d'amore

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 4th, 1981

Studio

Not Available

In the 1860's, Giorgio (Giraudeau), a young Italian soldier is sent to a remote post, far away from his lover, Clara (Antonelli). He is lodged in the house of the colonel (Girotti). He becames friends with the colonel and the local doctor (Trintignant). Among the inhabitants of the house, there is a strange young woman - Fosca (d'Obici) who is both unattractive and mad. However, she has a passion that Giorgio will have to cope with.

Cast

Bernard GiraudeauGiorgio Biachetti
Laura AntonelliClara
Massimo GirottiColonel
Bernard BlierMajor
Jean-Louis TrintignantLe médecin major
Gerardo AmatoLieutenant Baggi

Images