Not Available

When a robbery goes wrong the only survivor tries to smuggle himself across the border by hiding in a coffin. When he gets out of the coffin he finds himself locked in a morgue freezer with three dead bodies. While trying to escape the morgue and his isolation he slowly starts going mad and hallucinating. Throughout the film he is haunted or menaced by a woman who may or may not be real. Unique and strange film that gets more and more weird as it goes along.