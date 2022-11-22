Passport To Pleasure: Delicato

Globe trot to the most exotic and erotic hot spots in the world in this trippy, mod era voyeuristic voyage! In Denmark, eavesdrop on sexual freedom in action! See a bizarre lesbian queen and her love slave! Spy on a threesome of uninhibited hippies! Travel to the French Riviera where fun in the sun leads to boudoir decadence! Finally, the odyssey of lust brings you to Spain where a young woman witnesses a savage bullfight, inspiring her to take the next step to fulfill her own wild fantasies!
View Full Cast >