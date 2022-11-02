Not Available

Passés troubles

    A former police officer, Marc Lorca, sees his wife die from a terrible car accident, which occurred while he was driving. Previously alcoholic, Lorca seems to collapse under the weight of guilt. But a former colleague, Marianne Duriez, recently become a police captain, shows him that the accident is not accounted by any negligence on his part. The survey of experts has indeed revealed that the steering axis of the vehicle was sabotaged. Gradually, the suspect list is expanding. Lorca realizes he knows nothing of the past of his deceased wife, who was obviously part of a small extreme left group.

    Cast

    		Isabelle GélinasMarianne Duriez
    		Patrick CatalifoMarc Lorca
    		Marie-Christine BarraultBéatrice

