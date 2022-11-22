Past and Present

Not Available

The film adapted from the use of Halloween "Hell Ten " spiritualism horrors sensational campus network based on the supernatural community . The film tells the freshman girls glass leaf and students who want to use the " hell Ten " spiritualism , so they decided Ghost Festival in July and a half of the night , to the legend of the most horrible " Aoki Ridge " adventure , when performing "Damn Ten " evocation process, each man could have seen strange souls of their past , the event will be followed by a series of supernatural horror frequent : red ghost , night ghost have appeared , missing , crazy , death curse hanging over them all the time , then they