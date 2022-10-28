Past Obsessions

Not Available

To the outside world, it would appear Shane Walsh (Josie Davis) has it all - a wealthy and loving husband, a beautiful home, and a lavish lifestyle... but appearances can be deceiving. Matt Walsh (David Millbern) is an attentive and kind husband, but behind closed doors, this monster turns his controlling and jealous rage towards Shane, leaving her battered and bruised. Knowing he will never let her go, she makes the only choice she feels will truly set her free. She must fake her own death and start a new life far away.