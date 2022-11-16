Past, Present, Perfect

Not Available

A student with a gift for words, Shantal uses her talent to woo her crush, her high school professor Daniel (Vin Abrenica), by secretly writing him poems and declarations of love. As they become close because of their love for literature, Daniel, recognizing her potential, urges her to pursue her dream of becoming an award-winning writer. Shantal's world is turned upside down when she confesses her feelings for Daniel and gets rejected at their graduation ball. In the present, Shantal navigates adulthood and struggles to pay for her bills by translating text books and subtitling porn - a far cry from her dream to write poetry and novels. Things go awry for Shantal when she experiences writer's block, unable to come up with a solid follow-up to her first successful romance pocket book. Will Shantal be able to find renewed faith in herself and write the stories she wants to tell? What lessons from her past will help her shape the future chapters of her life?