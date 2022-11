Not Available

Comedy - This entry in director Jean-Claude La Marre's Pastor Jones series sees the beleaguered clergyman coping with a gap in the church budget. When he can't make a payment on one of the church's loans, the pastor fears he may have to stop funding the choir, and turns to its two lead members (who happen to be quibbling siblings) to help save the day. Will they be able to put their pride aside and keep the choir together? - Jean-Claude La Marre, Nancy Bellany, Richardson Chery