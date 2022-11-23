Pastoral Panoramas

Not Available

This Traveltalks entry highlights rural areas of England. The narrator tells us that after World War Two, England launched a national effort to turn more of its land to agriculture. The amount of acreage was increased from two million to eight million, and the amount of food imports has decreased from one-half to less than one-third of the total supply. We see families working on their crops. We stop at the village of Bradford-on-Avon, with its thatched roofs, some of which are several feet thick. The next stop is Stoke Poges, the burial place of British poet Thomas Gray. We see the cemetery that inspired his famous poem "Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard".