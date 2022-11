Not Available

For Mr.Weintraub, an elderly Jew from New York, all Arabs are terrorists, and for Hayat, a young Palestinian woman, all Jews are thieves and murderers. Mrs. Weintraub, a Holocaust survivor, never again wants to set foot on German soil. The story unfolds when the Weintraubs, on their way to Israel, stop in Switzerland. While eating rich German pastry, Mr. Weintraub collapses, and is rushed to a hospital where Hayat, the nurse, has to take care of him.