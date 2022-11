Not Available

Pasumpon is a 1995 Indian Tamil drama film, directed by P. Bharathiraja, starring Prabhu, Sivaji Ganesan, Sivakumar, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Saranya Ponvannan in lead roles. The film, produced by V. Mohan and V. Natarajan, had musical score by Vidyasagar and was released on 14 April 1995.