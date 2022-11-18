Pat Benatar Live - The Summer Vacation Tour

Not Available

For long-time Benatar fans, SUMMER VACATION is the preeminent video. For music lovers, it is an opportunity to see these legends perform their special mix of blues and rock. Pop this into the player, crank up the stereo and get ready to be All Fired Up... it's a SUMMER VACATION you won't want to end! 1. Treat Me Right 2. I Need a Lover 3. We Live For Love 4. Girl 5. I Won't 6. We Belong 7. Love is a Battlefield 8. True Love 9. Out of the Ruins 10. Hell is For Children 11. Heartbreaker 12. Please Don't Leave Me 13. Promises in the Dark 14. Hit Me With Your Best Shot 15. All Fired Up