Not Available

Pat Boone and Family Christmas Special presents a festive celebration of favorite holiday songs and comedic moments with The Hudson Brothers plus an array of ABC-TV stars: Norman Fell & Audra Lindley (Three's Company), Tom Bosley (Happy Days) and Gavin McLeod (The Love Boat) as well as Dinah Shore and Rosemary Clooney. Yogi Bear & Friends join in for It's Okay To Be A Kid At Christmas.