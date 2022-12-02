Not Available

Pat & Mat again cause a lot of chaos in their new adventure Pat & Mat: Baking and Grilling! This time the clumsy duo come up with original solutions for making food, but that is not always easy ... For example, the neighbors decide to organize a barbecue, but how do you do that if the grill does not work properly? Then you can make one yourself! Ice cubes and bread are also made in an original way. When the clumsy neighbors go back to work after watching a self-made 4D film and want to make the garage door, they lock themselves up. In short: there is a lot to do with the cheerful neighbors!