Pat McAfee: Uncaged is the first stand up comedy special performed by an active NFL player, ever. The show was performed over two nights in front of sold out crowds of 1300 people at The Palladium in Carmel, IN. The stand up special is a hilarious blue collar NFL story that will have you laughing from start to finish. Pat talks about his teammates, his life, and shows you a side of pro football that you've never seen before. Buckle Up. Lets do the damn thing!