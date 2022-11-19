Pat Metheny Group: Speaking of Now Live

Not Available

Prolific jazz guitarist Metheny and his group launch a tight, intense, uplifting and musically complex assortment of sounds in this fine concert performance. The band features Metheny, Lyle Mays, Steve Rodby, Richard Bona, Cuong Vu, Antonio Sanchez. One of the most acclaimed jazz guitarists of his generation, Pat Metheny is captured here live in concert. Always pushing himself to the very boundaries of musical invention, Metheny and his band pull together a taut, intense set of songs that are both complex and highly enjoyable. Tracks include "Go Get It," "The Gathering Sky," "Scrap Metal," "Are You Going With Me?" and many more.